AMU Releases Admission Schedule 2026; Applications Open February 1

The registration for admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), diploma and professional programmes started by Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Sunday (February 1, 2026). Candidates can fill out the application form through the official website, amucontrollerexams.com.

The application fee for the entrance exam will range from Rs 750 to Rs 1,050, depending on the course.

AMU has released the schedule for entrance exams for 2026-27. These exams will be held in pen-and-paper mode at designated centers.

The BA (Hons) entrance exams for the academic year 2026-27 will be held on April 12 and 19.

April 19: Entrance exams for BTech, BArch, and BBA programs.

April 26: Entrance exams for Senior Secondary School (Science Stream), Diploma in Engineering, and Senior Secondary School (Humanities and Commerce Stream). The same day will also hold the Bridge Course exam, which is for candidates with equivalent 10+2 qualifications from recognized boards or AMU-recognized madrasas.

June 7: Entrance exams for MBA programs (International Business, Islamic Banking & Finance, Financial Management, Tourism & Travel Management, Insurance & Risk Management, Human Resource Management, and Hospital Administration). The same day will also hold the Master of Public Health (MPH), Master of Social Welfare (MSW), and BEd. With many important events being held on the same day, AMU is expecting a large number of candidates from different regions to appear for the exam.

Steps to register

1. Visit the official website amucontrollerexams.com.

2. Select the Admission tab on the home page and click on the Registration Link.

3. Login by entering your email and password.

4. Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

5. Pay the application fee.

6. Download the application form and payment receipt for future reference.

7. Candidates must fill out only one application form, even if they are applying for multiple courses.