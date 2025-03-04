Assam's Electronic City Will Be Named After Ratan Tata: Himanta Sarma

The upcoming Electronic City in Jagi road, which will host India's first semiconductor plant, will be named after industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday. The decision, taken during a Cabinet meeting, is to honour Mr Tata, who died on October 9, 2024, the Chief Minister said.

According to Mr Sarma, Mr Tata's decision to set up the semiconductor plant in Assam has been a game changer.

"In recognition to the contribution of the Tata group and late Ratan Rata, the state cabinet has decided to name the entire area covering the semiconductor plant, electronic park, and proposed Electronic City township as Ratan Tata Electronic City. If Ratan Tata would not have taken the bold decision to set up a semiconductor plant here, we would not have seen so much interest and response from other top industrialists towards investments in Assam," Mr Sarma said.

As a mark of recognition to the tremendous role and contribution of Late Ratan Tata and the Tata Group towards the state's development, #AssamCabinet has decided to name the upcoming Electronic City in Jagiroad as Ratan Tata Electronic City, Jagiroad

The upcoming Electronic City will be Northeast's first, which will focus on semiconductors and advanced electronics.

Mr Tata had a long association with Assam, where the Tata Group had made early investments in the tea industry. The latest had been the ground-breaking Rs 27,000 crore chip assembly plant that is set to develop Assam as a major semiconductor hub.

In 2022, Mr Tata was conferred with Assam Baibhav, the state's highest civilian award.

Additionally, the late industrialist also made an exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in Assam. He had envisioned this project to help Assam battle cancer, and the focus had been to help the poor patients who could not afford costly cancer treatments.