Man Hangs Off India's Longest Bridge, Does Pull Ups In Viral Video

A dangerous stunt performed by a young man on India's longest bridge - Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu (Dhola-Sadiya Bridge) in Assam's Tinsukia district has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the man can be seen hanging from the railing of the bridge and then performing pull-ups as others around him record the act with their mobile phones. The act is not only life-threatening but has also become a matter of serious concern in terms of public safety.

According to an eyewitness, the stunt was performed by several young men.

After the video surfaced, local citizens and social organisations have strongly condemned the act.

Locals say such incidents can not only prove fatal for the young man, but also raise questions on the safety of important structures like bridges. They have demanded Tinsukia district administration to take strict action against the man involved in such risky acts.

"They should be identified and strict action should be taken against them, so that such incidents can be prevented in future," a local said.

However, so far, no official statement has been issued by the local administration or the police.

The 9.15 km-long Dhola-Sadiya Bridge was inaugurated in 2017 and is situated over River Lohit in Assam. The Rs 2,056 crore bridge, named after singer Bhupen Hazarika, who hailed from Sadia, is 3.55 km longer than the Bandra-Worli Sea link.