Assam Man Lies Between Tracks As Train Passes Over In Shocking Viral Stunt

A man was arrested in Assam's Hailakandi district for performing a dangerous stunt involving a moving train. The man, identified as Papul Alam Barbhuiya, was taken into custody after he deliberately lay between active railway tracks as a train passed over him.

The entire stunt was recorded and subsequently uploaded as a reel on social media platforms, where it quickly went viral.

"We have arrested one person for attempting a dangerous stunt by making a reel while lying between rail tracks as a train passed over him. He is forwarded to court. The person managed to get bail from court," police said.

The video, widely circulated on various platforms, has shocked many online users, with several expressing disbelief at the extent to which individuals are willing to endanger themselves for social media engagement.

A case has been registered against Barbhuiya. Though he was later granted bail, legal proceedings against him remain ongoing.

The incident is not an isolated case. Recently, police in Morigaon arrested three men who were caught on camera performing car stunts on a public road connecting Morigaon to Nagaon.