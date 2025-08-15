You Can Now Buy Rs 3,000 FASTag Annual Pass: Eligibility, Benefits Explained

The annual highway toll pass for private cars, jeeps and vans was rolled out on Friday. A day earlier, the Union Government opened the pre-booking window for FASTag-based annual passes that will use Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to automatically deduct toll charges from a prepaid account linked to the vehicle.

Here is everything you need to know about the annual passes, its procurement and services:

What is the FASTag annual pass?

It is a prepaid pass applicable only for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans. It will allow seamless travel across National Highways without the need for repeated recharging of FASTag cards for toll payments.

Where can you use the annual pass?

It will be valid only at National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas. If the highway or expressway is state or private, then you will not be able to obtain free entry with the annual FASTag pass.

Where to buy the pass from?

A dedicated link for activation of the annual pass is available on the Rajmarg Yatra app. The link would also be available on the official websites of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

How will the pass get activated?

To activate the pass, you will have to verify your vehicle and FASTag. After this, you have to pay Rs 3,000. It will be activated in two hours after the payment, and then the pass can be used for a year.

At fee plazas on Expressways, State Highways (SH) managed by state governments or local bodies, the FASTag will operate as a regular one, and applicable user fee charges may apply.

Will existing users have to buy a new FASTag?

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, those who already have a FASTag on their vehicles will not need to purchase a new FASTag. This pass will be activated on your existing one. However, KYC of the FASTag is a must to obtain the annual pass.

How many trips can you make using the annual pass?

The FASTag annual pass will remain valid for a year or will permit 200 trips. After the completion of one year or 200 trips, it will start working as it used to do earlier.

In closed tolling highways such as Delhi-Mumbai Expressway - where toll collection occurs exclusively at exit points - a single trip includes both entry and exit points. On the other hand, on open tolling routes like Delhi-Chandigarh, each toll plaza crossing would constitute a separate trip.

Who is not eligible for the pass?

You will not be able to obtain the pass if your FASTag is registered using the chassis number. For this, you will have to update the Vehicle Registration Number (VRN). Also, the mobile number should be updated.

What are the benefits of purchasing an annual pass?

One can save Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 in toll tax. Besides, one will not have to worry of running out of recharge in the middle of a trip.

Can the annual FASTag pass be transferred to another vehicle?

No. Doing so may get your pass blacklisted.

Is it mandatory to buy an annual pass?

No.