NHAI To End KYV Process For Cars On New FASTags From February 1, 2026

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a major relief for private vehicle owners by discontinuing the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process for all new FASTag issuances for cars, jeeps and vans, effective 1 February 2026. The move aims to simplify the FASTag system and reduce unnecessary post-activation hassles faced by users across national highways.

Under the revised rules, the KYV step - once required after FASTag activation to verify that the tag is correctly linked to the vehicle - will no longer be mandatory for newly issued FASTags. This change comes after widespread complaints from vehicle owners who faced repeated follow-ups and delays despite submitting valid documentation earlier.

What Changes for New FASTag Users

No Post-Activation KYV: New car FASTags will be activated without any post-activation KYV checks.

New car FASTags will be activated without any post-activation KYV checks. Upfront Verification: Issuer banks must now complete all vehicle verification before activation, using the VAHAN database to validate vehicle details.

Issuer banks must now complete all vehicle verification before activation, using the VAHAN database to validate vehicle details. Online and Offline Covered: FASTags obtained through both online platforms and physical points of sale will follow the new pre-activation process.

Impact on Existing FASTags

For existing car, jeep and van FASTags, KYV is no longer a routine requirement. It will only be triggered in specific situations where complaints arise, such as cases of loose FASTags, incorrect issuance, suspected misuse, or mismatches between vehicle details and tag data. If no issue is reported, users can continue using their FASTags without additional KYV steps.

Stronger Pre-Activation Checks

To maintain system integrity and prevent misuse, NHAI has strengthened pre-activation validation norms for issuer banks. The earlier provision that allowed activation first and verification later has been withdrawn. In rare cases where vehicle details are not available on VAHAN, banks must validate using the Registration Certificate (RC).

The reform reflects NHAI's effort to make the FASTag ecosystem more citizen-friendly, transparent and technology-driven, while reducing grievances and ensuring smoother toll payments for highway users.