No Know Your Vehicle Process For New Cars On FASTag Issuance Starting Feb 1

State-owned NHAI has decided to discontinue the mandatory Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process for all new car, jeep, and van FASTag issuances with effect from February 1, 2026, to enhance public convenience and eliminate post-activation harassment faced by highway users.

This reform will bring significant relief to lakhs of common road users who were facing inconvenience and delays after FASTag activation due to post-issuance KYV requirements, despite having valid vehicle documents, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said in a statement.

Also Read - Love Self Drive Trips? 5 4x4 Overlanding Vacations To Take In 2026

For existing FASTags already issued to cars, KYV will no longer be mandatory as a routine requirement, it added.

The authority said KYV will be required only in specific cases where complaints are received, such as issues related to loose FASTags, incorrect issuance, or misuse.

Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Dzire Defies SUV Wave To Become Best-Selling Car In India

In the absence of any complaint, it said no KYV will be required for existing car FASTags.

NHAI said it has simultaneously strengthened pre-activation validation norms for issuer banks by implementing mandatory VAHAN-based validation of FASTag activation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)