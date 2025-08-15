Trump Leaves For Alaska For Meeting With Putin, Terms It 'High Stakes': 10 Points

"HIGH STAKES!" That's what US President Donald Trump posted on his social media company Truth Social ahead of the flight to Alaska where he is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, in an event being billed as historic.

Here's your 10-point cheatsheet to this big story ​The US delegation includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe, among others. The Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska's remote Anchorage town could prove decisive for the future of Ukraine, where a war has been going on since February 2022. This would be the first visit of Mr Putin to the West since the war began. While Mr Trump extended the invitation at the Russian leader's suggestion, the US president has since been defensive and warned that the meeting could be over within minutes if Mr Putin does not compromise. Every word and gesture will be closely watched by European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was not included and has publicly refused pressure from Mr Trump to surrender territory. Mr Trump, usually fond of boasting of his deal-making skills, has called the summit a "feel-out meeting" to test Mr Putin, whom he last saw in 2019. "I am president, and he's not going to mess around with me," Mr Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday. "If it's a bad meeting, it'll end very quickly, and if it's a good meeting, we're going to end up getting peace in the pretty near future," said Mr Trump, who gave the summit a one in four chance of failure. Mr Trump promised to consult with European leaders and Mr Zelensky, saying that any final agreement would come in a three-way meeting with him and the Ukrainian president to "divvy up" territory. The talks are set to begin at 1900 GMT on Friday at Elmendorf Air Force Base, the largest US military installation in Alaska and a Cold War base for surveillance of the Soviet Union. Adding to the historical significance, the US bought Alaska in 1867 from Russia - a deal Moscow has cited to show the legitimacy of land swaps. The Kremlin said it expected the two leaders to meet alone with interpreters before a working lunch with aides. Neither leader is expected to step off the base into Alaska's largest city of Anchorage, where protesters have put up signs of solidarity with Ukraine. Mr Putin faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, leading him to curtail travel sharply since the war. But the US is not a party to the Hague tribunal, and Mr Trump's Treasury Department temporarily eased sanctions on top Russian officials to allow them to travel and use bank cards in Alaska. For India, which faces US tariffs over buying Russian oil, cannot allow itself to be used by the US in the West's misguided trade war with China, a top American economist told NDTV ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting. "... I have been saying to my dear Indian friends for years, which is that the United States uses other countries. It does not act responsibly towards other countries, so be careful. India should not allow itself to be used by the US, for example, as somehow in the US' misguided trade war with China," professor Jeffrey D Sachs, who teaches at Columbia University, told NDTV.

