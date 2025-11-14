All eyes today are on Bihar, which will decide whether Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar - the state's longest-serving chief minister - will secure a record fifth term or a change in government will be witnessed.
The state registered a historic voter turnout of 67.13% in the two-phase elections to the 243-member assembly that was held on November 6 and 11.
Most exit polls have predicted a clean sweep for the National Democratic Alliance, of which the JD(U) is a part. Tejashwi Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader who is the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan, has dismissed the predictions and claimed the opposition bloc would form the government with a thumping majority.
A total of 7.45 crore voters were eligible to decide the electoral fate of 2,616 candidates. Besides Tejashwi Yadav, prominent candidates of both alliances include Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD)'s Tej Pratap and Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar.
The counting of votes will begin at 8am today, and the trends and results are likely to start trickling in by 9am. A total of 46 counting centres have been enumerated by the Election Commission across 38 districts in the state.
The NDA in the state comprises five parties, though a bulk of seats were contested by JD(U) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - both fielded candidates in 101 constituencies each. The INDIA bloc comprises RJD, Congress, CPI(ML) Liberation, other Left parties, and Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Bihar Elections Result: Patna's Flower, Sweet Sellers Keep Stock Ready, Expect Bumper Sale Today
Flower and sweetmeat sellers of Patna are maintaining a large stock expecting brisk business today, when votes for the assembly polls will be counted, as winning leaders will be garlanded and laddoos distributed among their followers.
Karan and Vikram, two teenage brothers selling marigold flowers under the GPO Golambar flyover, have received orders for around 400 bouquets for Friday. The order for garlands, they expect, will also come.
"Nobody knows who will win the elections. Once the trends start coming tomorrow, the picture will be clearer. And, hopefully, orders will start coming," Vikram said.
Opinion | Why Bihar's Record Voter Turnout May Not Really Say Anything
The voter turnout figures in the Bihar elections have sparked off an intense conversation. The revised data from the Election commission of India suggests a provisional turnout of 69.1%, which is almost 12 percentage points higher than 2020. The turnout of women voters is estimated at 71.6%, which is also close to 12 percentage points more than the 59.7% recorded in 2020. This is an extraordinary rise in voter turnout, but what do we make of it? Will it offer a peek into the results and the trends in Bihar? Read TM Veeraraghav's opinion piece here
Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Mahagathbandhan Will Win If Counting Done In Fair Manner, Says Congresss
"If the counting of votes is done in a fair manner, then our government will be formed in Bihar..," Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram said.
#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | Ahead of counting of votes for the #BiharElection2025, Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram says, "If the counting of votes is done in a fair manner, then our government will be formed in Bihar..." pic.twitter.com/g2n3VfwGnc— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2025
Election 2025: RJD Leader Faces Case For 'Provocative Remarks' Hours
The Bihar Police is preparing to take major action against RJD MLC Sunil Singh, the close aide of Lalu Prasad Yadav, after he allegedly made inflammatory remarks on the eve of the Bihar Assembly election results.
Following Singh's controversial statement, DGP Vinay Kumar directed officials to register a case against him.
Acting on the order, the Patna Cyber Police Station has begun legal proceedings.
Election 2025: In Bihar's Record Voter Turnout, A Warning From History For NDA
Bihar has seen an overall voter turnout of 66.91%, which is a record in its electoral history. The turnout in the first phase was 65.08%, which was a record in itself, and was then surpassed by the figure for the second phase, which was 68.76%. The overall turnout has increased by 9.62 percentage points compared to the 2020 Assembly elections, when it was 57.29%.
Data from previous elections shows that governments have changed three times in Bihar whenever there has been an increase of over five percentage points in the voter turnout.
In the 1967 elections, voter turnout increased from 44.5% in 1962 to 51.5% - an increase of 7 percentage points - and the Congress government fell. That year, non-Congress parties formed a coalition government.
Election results 2025: Exit Of NDA Is Certain, Says RJD Leader Mrityunjay Tiwari
Ahead of counting of votes, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said: "I am confident that we will be successful. The Mahagathbandhan will be forming the government in Bihar. The results will surely be in our favour. The public has given their mandate to secure their future...The exit of NDA is certain..."
#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | Ahead of counting of votes for the #BiharElection2025, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari says, "I am confident that we will be successful. Mahagathbandhan will be forming the government in Bihar...The results will surely be in our favour. The public has given… pic.twitter.com/SJSUogqtql— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2025
Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Axis My India Predicts Close Contest
Axis My India, meanwhile, went (almost) the other way. The BJP-JD(U) will still win, its numbers said, but possibly by as few as three seats. Vote Vibe and Chanakya Strategies also predicted close contests, but with the BJP-JD(U) winning each time.
Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: What Have Exit Polls Predicted?
NDTV's traditional 'poll of exit polls' indicated an easy win for the NDA, which should pick up 146 of 243 seats, 24 over the majority mark. The opposition Mahagathbandhan is expected to get only 92 - a far cry from 110 in the last election. And poll strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj is likely to flop on its electoral debut, winning just one seat.
Each of the 13 exit polls studied by NDTV predicted a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal United alliance. The most emphatic are Today's Chanakya and CNX; each believes the BJP-JDU will win 150+ seats and the RJD-Congress less than 90.
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Results Live: All Arrangements In Place For Counting Of Votes Today
The Election Commission of India makes arrangements for the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections, on Thursday. (IANS)
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Results Live: Two-Tier Security In Place For Counting Of Votes
A poll official said EVMs and VVPATs used in the elections have been sealed inside strong rooms under a double-lock system.
"A two-tier security has been ensured at the counting centres. While the inner tier has been assigned to the CAPF, state police have been deployed at the outer rung. Besides, 24/7 CCTV surveillance and other security provisions are in place," he added.
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Results Live: Counting Of EVMs To Begin At 8.30am
According to the Election Commission, postal ballot counting will begin first, and counting of EVMs will start at 8.30am. "Adequate number of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and personnel of the Bihar Police have been deployed across the state to ensure smooth counting, and prevent any untoward incident," a senior officer said.
He said 106 companies of security personnel from outside the state have also been deployed.
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Results Live: Elaborate Security Measures In place For Counting Of Votes
Elaborate security arrangements have been made for today's counting of votes polled in the Bihar assembly elections, across 46 centres in 38 districts of the state, officials said. Schools in Patna will remain closed on Friday in view of the counting exercise, they said.
"Counting arrangements have been made in all the 243 assembly constituencies. The exercise will be conducted by 243 Returning Officers in the presence of 243 Counting Observers and the candidates or their agents. A total of 4,372 counting tables, each staffed with one supervisor, counting assistant and micro-observer have been set up. More than 18,000 Counting Agents appointed by the nominees will also oversee the process," the Election Commission said in a statement.
Counting of votes will commence at 8 am on Friday.
Election 2025: All Eyes On Counting Of Votes Today
All eyes today are on Bihar, which will decide whether Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar - the state's longest-serving chief minister - will secure a record fifth term or a change in government will be witnessed.