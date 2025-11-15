BJP Begins Action Against Rebels In Bihar, Ex-Minister RK Singh Suspended

The BJP has turned its focus to its rebel leaders in Bihar a day after winning the state elections. Former Union Minister RK Singh, a senior politician from Bihar, is among three leaders who have been suspended for anti-party activities. In a show-cause notice, they have also been asked to explain why they shouldn't be expelled from the party.

"You are indulging in anti-party activities. This falls within the scope of discipline. The party has taken this seriously. This has caused harm to the party. Therefore, as directed, you are being suspended from the party and asked to explain why you should not be expelled from the party. Therefore, please clarify your position within a week of receiving this letter," the BJP said in a notice to Singh this morning.

Similar notices were also sent to Legislative Council member Ashok Agarwal and Katihar Mayor Usha Agarwal.

A former MP from Arrah in Bihar, Singh had been making statements critical of the BJP and the government since losing the 2024 elections. He had been questioning the NDA leadership and making serious allegations against the Bihar government.

Singh, a former diplomat, was the Home Secretary during Manmohan Singh's tenure. He joined the BJP in 2013 and became an MP from Arrah twice in 2014 and 2019. In 2017, he was appointed the Minister of Power in the Modi 1.0 cabinet. He lost his seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.