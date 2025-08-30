"Bit Tense On Day 1, But...": Defence Secretary On Op Sindoor 'Stress'

Those involved in Operation Sindoor were confident right from the beginning that they could dominate the enemy side, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has said, referring to the four-day conflict that followed India's mega military offensive to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

At the NDTV Defence Summit on Saturday, he also spoke about his role in the operation that redefined the country's military capabilities.

Asked if he was tense while the military operation was underway to avenge the Pahalgam attack, he said, "A little bit tense on the first day. But every morning, I played tennis, so there was no real stress for me in that sense."

Read: "First 2 Tejas Mark 1A May Be Delivered By September-End": Defence Secretary

Mr Singh said he was in a role that involved being on top of the regular updates related to the operation, though he was not required in the war room initially.

"I don't take part in operational...I don't sit in the war room until later when we have an update. I used to get updates regularly in terms of what was happening, events, and losses if any. But thankfully, we hardly had any losses. We inflicted most of the losses. We were very confident right from the first (day) that we will be able to escalate if it escalates further, and dominate, and make them succumb," said Mr Singh.

On April 22, as many as 26 civilians were killed in cold blood while vacationing at the scenic Baisaran valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam by Pakistan-linked terrorists.

India began Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7. Indian forces targeted nine terror camps deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), eliminating hundreds of terrorists at these bases. Three terrorists linked to the attack were killed during Operation Mahadev last month.