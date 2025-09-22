"People Accused By Prashant Kishor Should...": Bihar BJP Leader's Advice

Ahead of the Bihar election senior BJP leader and ex-union minister RK Singh has questioned his party colleague and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, and the party state unit chief, Dilip Jaiswal, over corruption charges levelled by poll strategist and Jan Suraaj boss Prashant Kishor.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Mr Singh demanded Mr Chaudhary and Mr Jaiswal 'come before public and submit proof of innocence'. He also demanded neither his party nor its ally, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United, give tickets to his rivals from either party.

"The people accused by Prashant Kishore... they should come forward and give answers. They should clarify... because they are not doing this, the entire party's image is getting ruined."

"This is what I believe... now he is saying Samrat Chaudhary is Class 7 fail. So he (Mr Chaudhary) should come forward and say 'no'. He should show his matriculation degree. Tel us..."

"It is said you changed your name three or four times... so tell us. Why did you change it? You are the Deputy Chief Minister... the leader of the BJP. You should clarify. What is the problem?"

"Otherwise, it is harming the party. Similarly Dilip Jaiswal... it is said he is accused of murder."

RK Singh's broadside was triggered by Prashant Kishor declaring that Bihar ministers and senior members of the BJP and JDU were "looting" the state. "Nitish Kumar may be honest but his ministers and officers are looting crores from the people," he told NDTV in an interview.

"Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is an expert in changing names... his name was Rakesh Kumar which he changed to Samrat Choudhary. But this is not the complete truth. His original name was Samrat Kumar Maurya. He was accused of murder," Mr Kishor claimed.

And also questioning his educational qualification, he said the Bihar school board had told the Supreme Court 'Samrat Kumar Maurya' had failed his matriculation exam.

Apart from Samrat Chaudhary and Dilip Jaiswal, he also called out JDU National General Secretary Ashok Choudhary for the purchase of a property reportedly worth Rs 200 crore.

And he targeted Health Minister Mangal Pandey too, claiming Rs 2.12 crore was deposited into his wife's bank account between 2019 and 2020, and the minister did not account for the cash.

"Pandey said he borrowed Rs 25 lakh from his father to buy a flat in Delhi. If that's true, how did Rs 2.12 crore enter his wife's account? If this money was legitimate, why wasn't it declared?"

A day later the JDU issued a cautious response, distancing the party from any controversy while maintaining a united front and shielding Nitish Kumar. The party, for example, avoided naming Ashok Choudhary but emphasised a 'no-corruption' policy and Nitish Kumar's clean record.

"Party's credibility and leader's image are a priceless asset... Bihar has witnessed Nitish Kumar's saintly personality, his fight against corruption, and his steps to keep governance clean. The party's credibility and his image are invaluable assets for all of us."

A poll strategist with an enviable record of high-profile victories, including helping Nitish Kumar (then with the opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance) win the 2015 Assembly election, Prashant Kishor is contesting this election with his own party, the Jan Suraaj. And he is confident of a winning debut, telling NDTV, "The Jan Suraaj Party is coming to power in Bihar."