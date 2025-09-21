Nitish Kumar May Be Honest But His Ministers Looting State: Prashant Kishor

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may be honest but his cabinet ministers and officers are looting crores from the people of the state, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has told NDTV.

The former poll strategist's remarks as he launched a series of attacks on leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in recent days ahead of the impending assembly elections.

"I don't believe in the politics of targeting any individual or raising mere allegations. I've been roaming the state for the last three years. We (his party) don't get into allegations and counter-allegations. The situation on ground in Bihar is that the people are saying they have never seen so much corruption before," Mr Kishor said in an exclusive chat.

"Obviously, that (corruption) is happening from the top. Nitish Kumar may be honest but his ministers and officers are looting crores from the people," he added.

In recent times, the Jan Suraaj Party founder has targeted Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over his D-Litt degree and Janata Dal (United) national general secretary and state minister Ashok Choudhary for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices and purchasing land worth Rs 200 crore in the last three years through "dubious and illegal" means.

The JD(U) is an ally of the BJP in Bihar and under the NDA.

"Ashok Choudhary is openly buying a Rs 200 crore property here and no one is there to question him. Of course the public will raise concerns," Mr Kishor said.

Earlier, Mr Kishor alleged that Mr Choudhary purchased land in the name of his daughter, who is a Lok Sabha MP, and his wife. He claimed that there was evidence that money was routed through Mr Choudhary's wife's accounts to a Patna-based trust associated with the in-laws of her daughter. Immediately after the engagement of his daughter, the process to route funds to the trust began, he said.

Launching an attack on the Deputy Chief Minister, the former poll strategist said: "Samrat Choudhary is the Deputy Chief Minister. He faced allegations of murder and even served a prison term. All we are asking him in which year did you clear the Class 10 exam? To get a job in Bihar, won't they ask you for your Class 10 board exam certificate? If you are not educated then just say that. You are saying you pursued a PhD but you did not even clear the board exams. How did you do your graduation and PhD?"

The Deputy Chief Minister, a member of the legislative council, in his affidavit claimed that he possesses a D.Litt degree, Mr Kishor alleged earlier.

Asked if he was raising the allegations for political mileage, he said: "These things concern the public and it is their right to know as well. It is their responsibility to answer. This isn't about gaining political mileage."

Mr Kishor also hit out at BJP MP from West Champaran Sanjay Jaiswal, saying: "He said his ultimate aim is to send me to jail. But I am standing here. If you have the courage, send me to jail. The government is yours both in Delhi and in Bihar."

He exuded confidence that his party has the support of the people of Bihar. "Our party will release the list of all 233 candidates before the other parties," he said.

Asked about which party he would support in the event of a hung assembly, Mr Kishor said: "There won't be a hung assembly. The Jan Suraaj Party is coming to power in Bihar."

There was no immediate comment from the BJP or the JD(U) on Mr Kishor's remarks but on Saturday, the BJP described the Jan Suraaj party as "a political startup based on fraud" and accused him of raising "hundreds of crores of rupees" through "shell companies".