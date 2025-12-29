UP Man Dies, Daughter Found Starving After 5-Year Captivity By Caretakers

A horrific incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, where a retired railway employee and his mentally challenged daughter were held captive and tortured by their caretakers for five years, resulting in the man's death.

Omprakash Singh Rathore, a 70-year-old retired senior railway clerk, and his 27-year-old daughter, Rashmi, who is mentally challenged, moved to a separate house after Omprakash's wife died in 2016. According to Omprakash's brother, Amar Singh, the family hired Ram Prakash Kushwaha and his wife, Ramdevi, to provide care.

Amar alleged that the couple took over the entire house, confining the father and daughter to the lower rooms while they lived comfortably upstairs. The couple allegedly deprived the victims of basic necessities. "Whenever relatives came to visit, the servant would make excuses and send them away, saying that Omprakash didn't want to meet anyone," Amar said.

When news of Omprakash's death reached the family on Monday, relatives arrived at the house to a horrifying scene. Omprakash's body was completely emaciated, and his daughter was found naked in a dark room. Rashmi's body looked like an 80-year-old's due to starvation, claimed a relative. "There was no flesh left on her body; only a skeletal frame remained, barely clinging to life," said Pushpa Singh Rathore, a relative.

Doctors declared Omprakash dead on arrival at the hospital. Police then took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Omprakash's neighbours are shocked to see the tragic fate of the railway employee who once lived a life of dignity, always dressed in a suit and tie. The family is currently taking care of Rashmi and demanding the strictest possible punishment for the culprits.

(With inputs from Irfan Pathan)