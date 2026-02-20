UP Man Wakes Up Brother To Get Him Tea, Kills Him With Axe As He Argues

A man from Uttar Pradesh killed his elder brother with an axe during an argument over waking him up from sleep for a cup of tea, and buried his body in a six-foot-deep pit in their house in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi.

The incident took place on February 10 when the brothers' mother had stepped out of the house to visit her parents.

The younger brother, Musarib Beg, wanted tea - for which he knocked on the door where his elder brother, Tariq Beg, was sleeping. Angry over his sleep being disrupted, Tariq shouted at Musarib - which eventually led to an argument between the two. At this time, Musarib - whose anger went out of control - picked up an axe and struck it on his brother's head, killing him on the spot.

Musarib then dug a six-foot-deep pit in the courtyard of his house and buried his brother's body. He covered the area with bricks and placed a cooler on top of it.

A few days later, in an effort to hide the crime, the accused filed a missing person report at a nearby police station for his brother.

During the investigation, the victim's maternal uncle, Mohammad Salim, became suspicious of Musarib and informed the police.

The cops detained Musarib for interrogation shortly, during which he confessed to the crime.

"The accused admitted to the murder by hitting him with an axe during a fight. The body was recovered late at night after digging up the courtyard in the presence of a magistrate and has been sent for post-mortem," a top police official said.

The accused also expressed regret over killing his brother.

Subsequently, Musarib was arrested.