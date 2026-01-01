Video: Towering Flames As Oil Tanker Explodes After Collision In UP

A massive fire broke out in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, following a major accident involving an oil tanker on the National Highway.

The tanker, which was transporting oil from Kanpur to Prayagraj, reportedly collided with an electric pole. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn, triggering an intense blaze.

Towering Flames As Oil Tanker Explodes After Collision In Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/T75OL1mQev — NDTV (@ndtv) February 17, 2026

Videos show intense flames and plumes of smoke billowing from the blaze. The truck could be seen lying overturned, completely destroyed by the fire. Personnel from the Saini police station and the fire brigade rushed to the scene after the incident was reported to begin firefighting operations.

While the vehicle was reduced to a shell, there have been no reports of casualties so far. Local authorities are currently on-site trying to douse the fire, and further information is expected as the situation is brought under control.