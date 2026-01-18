On Camera, Truck Rams Cars At UP Toll Booth, Drags Employee For 50 Metres

A speeding truck crashed into two cars waiting at a toll plaza in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, leaving a toll employee and several passengers injured.

The incident occurred at the Semri Toll Plaza on the Kanpur Highway under the jurisdiction of Moth police station on Saturday at around 2:00 pm and was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the plaza.

According to the footage, two cars were halted at the toll booth when the FASTag scanner malfunctioned. A toll employee stepped forward to manually scan the tag on one of the vehicles. While he was carrying out the scan, a high-speed truck approached from behind and slammed into both stationary cars.

The force of the impact flung the toll worker into the air, causing him to land on the car's bonnet. The truck continued moving, dragging the cars and the employee for more than 50 metres before coming to a halt. The sudden crash caused panic among other toll workers on duty.

The injured were immediately taken to the Moth Community Health Centre. The toll employee identified himself as 56-year-old Ramakant Richhariya, a resident of Urai in Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from Vinod Kumar Gautam)