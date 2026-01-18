12 Injured In Vehicle Pile-Up Due To Dense Fog On Delhi-Lucknow Highway

Dense fog in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha on Sunday morning resulted in a major accident on the Lucknow-Delhi National Highway (NH‑9), leaving more than 12 people injured when visibility dropped sharply.

The accident occurred near Shahwajpur Dor village in the Gajraula Kotwali police station area, where extremely low visibility caused around 10 vehicles to crash into each other.

Police teams and ambulances reached the spot promptly and shifted all the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The impact of the accident caused chaos on the highway, and traffic remained disrupted for a considerable time. The fog was so dense that drivers were unable to see the vehicles ahead, leading to one crash after another.

Police later used cranes to remove the damaged vehicles and restore the flow of traffic. Treatment of the injured is currently underway, and authorities are investigating the incident.

