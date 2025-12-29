Advertisement
4 Dead, 9 Injured After Mumbai's BEST Bus Crashes Into Pedestrians

Four people were killed after they were hit by a BEST bus while it was reversing in Mumbai tonight. Nine others were injured. The incident happened in Mumbai's Bhandup

Read Time: 1 min
The bus was reversing when the accident happened
  • Four people died after being hit by a reversing BEST bus in Mumbai
  • The accident occurred in the Bhandup area of Mumbai
  • Nine people were injured in the accident
Mumbai:

Four people were killed after they were hit by a BEST bus while it was reversing in Mumbai tonight. Nine others were injured. The incident happened in Mumbai's Bhandup.

The injured people have been admitted to a hospital.

BEST, short for Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, runs the country's largest public bus fleet.

The Mumbai Police said the bus lost control before it hit pedestrians. What led to the bus going out of control is not yet known.

Soon after the accident, a large police presence was deployed at the site to manage the situation and regulate traffic in the area.

Senior officials rushed to the spot to help with emergency response teams.

The authorities have started an investigation to determine the sequence of events leading to the accident, including whether mechanical failure or other factors were involved.

BEST Bus Accident, Mumbai BEST Bus, Mumbai
