"Can't Do It Alone": Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde's Mumbai AQI Appeal

Air pollution is a concern not just for Mumbai but for countries and cities around the world, Maharashtra Environment Minister Pankaja Munde told NDTV Wednesday, after the 'maximum city' woke this morning to a blanket of grey toxic haze and smog for an eighth consecutive day.

"We are all working on climate change... we are asking people to participate in this movement because we cannot do it ourselves alone. Everybody has to be very responsible about their carbon emissions," the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

"In Mumbai, infrastructure development is happening... construction and metro work is going on. But when rules are violated, we issue 'stop work' notices," she said, declaring that over 1,100 such notices had been issued, though it is unclear what effect they had on AQI levels.

"Figures given in news reports are 600... 700... but such pollution never happened in Mumbai," she complained, adding, "My department works as a whistle blower... but it doesn't stop pollution. You should follow rules by authorities like Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation."

Munde told NDTV the state government and city administration will use "maximum AI and technology to reduce human interface and get accurate results".

"If Mumbai residents cooperate air quality levels will improve in the coming days," she said.

Mumbai Air Pollution: Experts say worsening AQI is not caused by a single factor. Photo: ANI

On Wednesday morning Mumbai's overall AQI, or air quality index, remained in the 'poor' to 'unhealthy' range, hovering around the 230 to 250 mark in many locations.

Some areas fared far worse. BKC, Ghatkopar and Mulund reported readings well above 290, close to the severe category. Parts of Bandra, Worli and South Mumbai also recorded poor AQI.

Experts told NDTV deteriorating AQI levels are not caused by a single factor but by a combination of urban pressures that have intensified over recent years.

These include dust from roadworks and other construction, which accounts for around 30 per cent of PM10 and a significant share of fine PM2.5 particles.

Vehicular emissions, meanwhile, contribute roughly 16 per cent of PM2.5 levels.

Marine aerosols and atmospheric secondary aerosols also play a role due to the city's coastal location, but human activity is clearly dominant in driving poor air quality.