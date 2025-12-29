Prashant Kishor Active Again After Bihar Poll Setback

After staying quiet for a while following his party's lacklustre performance in the Bihar Assembly election, Prashant Kishor is once again becoming active in politics. His recent interaction with young people in Patna clearly shows that he is not planning to step back from public life - a signal that he sees this phase not as an end, but as a stage of a long political journey.

The dialogue held in Patna was not just a formal meeting.

The large participation of youth, the sharp questions raised, and Prashant Kishor's direct style made it clear that his focus in the coming days will be on young voters and first-time voters in Bihar.

He spoke openly about unemployment, migration, poor education, and lack of opportunities, and said that young people have suffered the most because of the existing political system in the state.

Bihar's politics has traditionally revolved around caste and fixed vote banks. However, recent elections have shown that many young voters are no longer fully satisfied with these old equations.

This is the space where the Jan Suraaj platform is trying to establish itself.

Prashant Kishor believes that if young people are given a trustworthy platform and a clear direction, they can change the course of politics in Bihar.

During the Patna interaction, he clearly said Jan Suraaj is not a "one-election platform", but a long-term mission to change Bihar.

This statement also indicates that, for now, his focus is more on strengthening the organisation and social support rather than rushing for power.

Before elections, Prashant Kishor was presenting himself as a strong alternative in Bihar politics. But the results made it clear that reaching power without a big alliance and a deep organisational network is not easy. His strategy has now undergone a visible change.

Instead of directly entering the race for power, he appears to be positioning himself as a political pressure group.

Jan Suraaj is now likely to put pressure on the government and mainstream parties by raising public issues -- highlighting problems like unemployment, education, healthcare, and corruption. The party expects this strategy to help keep Kishor at the centre of political discourse.

There is also a buzz about his increasing closeness with the Congress.

Political circles believe that talks between Prashant Kishor and the Congress leadership have intensified, although neither side has openly confirmed this.

The Congress has been struggling with organisational weakness in Bihar for a long time. It lacks both a strong grassroots network and a clear political narrative.

Kishor, on the other hand, brings with him experience in strategy, data analysis, and election management.

In such a situation, issue-based coordination between the two cannot be ruled out.

A full merger of Jan Suraaj with the Congress, however, is unlikely in the near future.

In the coming months, Jan Suraaj's strategy may focus on a few key points.

First, strengthening its hold among youth and the middle class through dialogue programmes, public meetings and social media campaigns.

Second, putting pressure on the government by raising people's issues and acting like the voice of opposition.

Third, avoiding hurry in electoral politics -- with more focus on building a solid political base rather than seat calculations.

Fourth, limited cooperation with other parties -especially the Congress - on issues, while maintaining a separate identity.

After the Patna youth interaction, it has become clear that Prashant Kishor is not ready to be pushed to political margins. He wants to establish himself as an alternative political voice, one that may not be in power but can still question those in power. The approach may not immediately bring electoral gains, but it can keep him relevant in Bihar politics for a long time.