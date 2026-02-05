Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Moves Top Court To Nullify Bihar Poll Results

The Jan Suraaj party, founded by political strategist Prashant Kishor, has moved the Supreme Court seeking a declaration that the 2025 Bihar Assembly election results are null and void, and requesting a direction to hold fresh elections.

In a writ petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, the party has contended that the disbursal of Rs 10,000 each through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to one woman per family during the subsistence of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and in the course of elections vitiated the level playing field and undermined the principles of free and fair polls.

It alleged that the Bihar government extended benefits under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana to around 25–35 lakh women voters during the Assembly election period, amounting to "gratification, bribery, and corrupt practices" by the ruling party.

The petition, filed through advocate Aditya Singh, has sought a declaration that the fresh addition of beneficiaries under the scheme and the payments made during the election period were illegal, unconstitutional and violative of Articles 14, 21, 112, 202, and 324 of the Constitution.

Alleging large-scale voter inducement, the Jan Suraaj party has urged the top court to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take action under Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, asserting that the DBT payments amounted to corrupt electoral practices by the party in power in Bihar.

The plea has also questioned the deployment of about 1.80 lakh women beneficiaries linked to self-help groups under the JEEVIKA programme at polling booths during both phases of voting, terming it illegal and unfair.

It has also prayed for the framing of comprehensive guidelines on freebies and DBT-based welfare schemes and for fixing a minimum time gap, preferably six months, for implementing such schemes before the announcement of elections.

After the Bihar Assembly election results, Prashant Kishor had alleged that thousands of poor families were "bribed with Rs 10,000 each" in exchange for votes, calling it a violation of democratic values and the constitutional ethos laid down by B.R. Ambedkar.

As per the causelist published on the Supreme Court's website, the Jan Suraaj party's plea is listed for hearing before a Bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi on Friday.

Notably, the broader issue of poll freebies is already under consideration before the Supreme Court in a pending petition filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, in which the top court has observed that lucrative promises by political parties may push states towards imminent bankruptcy and has referred the matter to a three-judge Bench. In its 2013 judgment in Subramanian Balaji vs Tamil Nadu, however, the Supreme Court had held that the distribution of free colour television sets by the DMK government after winning the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections could not be termed a "corrupt practice" under the Representation of the People Act.

