Khaleda Zia Last Rites Updates: Former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia died on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. She was 80. Zia, the first female prime minister of the country, had also been the long-time chief of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.
Zia's funeral will be held on Wednesday afternoon following Zohr prayers at Parliament's South Plaza and the adjoining Manik Mia Avenue. The interim government announced on Tuesday that Zia will be buried with full state honours beside her husband, the late Bangladesh president Ziaur Rahman.
Foreign dignitaries, including Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, will attend Zia's funeral.
In a televised address to the nation, Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammed Yunus had announced a three-day state mourning and a one-day general holiday.
Zia's death comes at a time when Bangladesh is on the boil following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Hadi's killing earlier in December led to widespread violent protests across the country.
Yunus urged people to maintain discipline and order during the funeral prayers of Khaleda Zia and the observance of mourning across the country.
With the Bangladesh Nationalist Party Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman overseeing the party for a while now, the answer to 'who's next?' has always been known. His celebrated return just a few days before his mother's death shows there are no other claimants to the position he holds, and the BNP, at this point, is not expecting any inheritance battle. Read more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of Khaleda Zia and extended condolences to her family. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss. As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, her important contributions towards the development of Bangladesh, as well as India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered. I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership."
Khaleda Zia became Bangladesh's first female prime minister in 1991 and was in-charge of the top post thrice. Zia was the long-time chief of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
