Khaleda Zia Last Rites Updates: Former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia died on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. She was 80. Zia, the first female prime minister of the country, had also been the long-time chief of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

Zia's funeral will be held on Wednesday afternoon following Zohr prayers at Parliament's South Plaza and the adjoining Manik Mia Avenue. The interim government announced on Tuesday that Zia will be buried with full state honours beside her husband, the late Bangladesh president Ziaur Rahman.

Foreign dignitaries, including Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, will attend Zia's funeral.

In a televised address to the nation, Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammed Yunus had announced a three-day state mourning and a one-day general holiday.

Zia's death comes at a time when Bangladesh is on the boil following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Hadi's killing earlier in December led to widespread violent protests across the country.

Yunus urged people to maintain discipline and order during the funeral prayers of Khaleda Zia and the observance of mourning across the country.