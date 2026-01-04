Bangladesh's BNP Thanks PM Modi For Condoling Khaleda Zia's Death

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's condolence message on former prime minister Khaleda Zia's demise while recalling her contribution to India-Bangladesh ties. The three-time Bangladesh prime minister and BNP patriarch died on December 30 following a prolonged illness.

“We sincerely appreciate your message of condolence and remembrance, Honourable @narendramodi. Begum Khaleda Zia's contributions to Bangladesh–India relations will be remembered,” BNP posted on social media on Saturday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday represented India at Zia's funeral and handed over a letter of condolences from PM Modi to BNP leader and Zia's son Tarique Rahman.

In his meeting with Rahman, a front-runner for prime ministership in the February 12 parliamentary polls, Jaishankar expressed confidence that Zia's "vision and values" will guide the development of a partnership between the two nations.

Rahman, currently serving as the acting chairman of BNP, is the eldest son of Zia. The relations between the two countries came under strain after the interim government headed by Yunus came to power.

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.

