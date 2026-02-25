Man Named In Goa Thar Crash Case, Local Claims A Woman Was Driving It

Shaurya Goyal, a 19-year-old from Hauz Khas in Delhi, was behind the wheel of the Mahindra Thar that rammed a Hyundai i20 in Goa, killing an elderly man, the First Information Report (FIR) states. A copy of the FIR accessed by NDTV names Goyal as the prime accused in the road rage case. However, an eyewitness has alleged that occupants of the Thar attempted to switch seats immediately after the collision.

What FIR Says

According to the FIR, the accused was driving a rented Mahindra Thar with the number 'GA-03-V-5695'. In the post-accident video, a woman sitting next to Shaurya is seen hiding her face while Shaurya dials his father and steps out of the car. At least three more women are visible in the rear seats of the SUV.

Shaurya was driving from Mapusa to Anjuna in a "rash and negligent manner without proper care and caution endangering human life." When the SUV reached the junction near Happy Bar in Assagao, the driver allegedly lost control of his vehicle and rammed a Hyundai i20 bearing registration number 'GA-08-AB-6685'.

RECAP | Elderly Tourist's Goa Tour Ends In Deadly Collision With Speeding Thar

The victim, identified as 65-year-old Bhagat Ram, a resident of Bhopal, was driving from Assagao to the Parra village side via the junction.

Both vehicles suffered severe damage. The video shows the i20 crushed from the left side while the hatchback was completely damaged from the front.

Ram was rushed to the District Hospital Mapusa where he was declared brought dead. Two other passengers travelling with Ram, including a five-month-old infant, sustained minor injuries.

Local Allege Seat Swap

According to an eyewitness, a woman had been driving the car and an attempt has been made to safeguard her.

"First a girl was driving, then the driver was changed. Senior citizens are serious. This car was coming from Mapusa and the people were from Vinayak," an eyewitness said.

The claim could complicate the investigation if substantiated.

Videos circulating online show one male occupant of the Thar speaking on the phone, with the words "Papa, I was at the intersection..." audible before his voice fades.

Police Action

Police have seized the rented vehicle and registered a case of rash and negligent driving causing death. Allegations of a 'driver switch' are being investigated.

Cops are considering forensic evidence, eyewitness statements and video footage to establish the full circumstances of the collision.