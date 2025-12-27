Delhi Teen Rents Thar, Crashes Into Vehicles As He Panics Seeing Family

A minor boy from Delhi, who rented a Mahindra Thar SUV, crashed into several vehicles as he panicked seeing his family and lost control of the vehicle in Noida on Friday, injuring one person. The incident took place near the ESIC Hospital in Noida's Sector 24.

According to the police, the teenager had rented the vehicle - which is known for often featuring in reels and short videos, and has been under the spotlight for rash driving and accidents - without his family's knowledge. He left the house last afternoon without informing his family members. The boy's friend, also a minor, was also inside the car. They were on their way to meet another friend.

When the boy was unreachable, his family members began searching for him.

Seeing them while he was at the driving wheel, the boy panicked and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into many cars and bikes parked nearby.

Visuals showed the collision was so strong that it left many parts of the Thar and of other vehicles in a mangled state.

The boy and his friend immediately tried to flee the scene; however, bystanders chased and stopped them.

Rana Singh, who was injured in the incident, said, "I was on my way back from duty. A black Thar hit me, and I was badly injured. Some people took me to a nearby hospital for treatment. I have come to the police station to file my report. The car was at a speed of nearly 100 kilometres per hour. The driver did not even look at me. He hit me and left. I was the only one injured."

Police have arrested the boy and his friend, and a case has been filed against them.

The Thar has also been seized, officials said.

(With inputs from Harsh Pandey)