Speeding Thar Crushes Delhi Fire Officer Returning From Work On Bike

A speeding Thar hit a bike rider and fled the scene, leaving the injured to die. The accident took place on the intervening night of October 6 and 7 in West Delhi when the victim was on their way to home.

Ashish Sharma, 45, was returning home from work in Shalimar Bagh when a speeding car hit his bike in Delhi's Dwarka Sector-7. The accused reportedly left the car and fled the scene.

While no CCTV footage of the incident is available at the moment, the pictures reveal the extent of damage the two vehicles bore. Mahindra Thar's front bumper suffered extensive damage, along with bonnet. The wind screen on the driver's side shattered into hundreds of pieces with a big hole on the right side.

The Bajaj Platina bike was seen lying flat on the ground with its front tyre flattened against a fence, suggesting it crashed into the fence.

The police have seized the Thar.

Sharma was a fire officer at a private company and worked in different shifts. His body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem at Deendayal Hospital on Tuesday evening.

Last month, a speeding Thar killed five and left one injured after it lost control and crashed into a divider on the National Highway in Gurugram. According to officials, the group of six people - three men and three women - had travelled to Gurugram from Uttar Pradesh for some work.

As the driver of the high-speed SUV lost control, it crashed into a divider. Four people died on the spot, and the remaining two were rushed to a nearby hospital - where one of them died.