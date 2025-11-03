SUV Driven By 20-Year-Old Runs Over 14-Month-Old Boy In Delhi

An infant was killed, allegedly after being hit by an SUV in outer Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 4 pm on Sunday near Balaji Nursery on the Siras Pur Road, when the vehicle, being driven by a 20-year-old man, hit the 14-month-old baby, the police said.

"The victim's mother was standing by the road with her son when the speeding vehicle struck the boy. The child sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to Burari Hospital, where doctors declared him dead," a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the officer added.

The driver, Samar Choudhary, a resident of Rohini, has been arrested, and the offending vehicle has been seized, police said. Further investigation is underway.

