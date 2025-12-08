Video: Car Flips After Thar Rams It At Gurugram Toll Plaza, Driver Arrested

The banner on the toll plaza read "Wishing You A Pleasant And Safe Journey". A few metres ahead, a black Thar rammed a white hatchback, showed a disturbing video from Gurugram.

The incident was reported from Ghamroj toll plaza on the outskirts of Gurugram.

The victim, a man, suffered serious head and shoulder injuries.

A complaint was filed at the Bhondsi police station.

The video from the accident site showed the Thar swerving sharply to its right and hitting the car, making it flip. It then went right, took a turn and fled from the accident site, the video showed.

Toll plaza employees and people from nearby areas converged on the scene and pulled out the man from the upturned car.

The accused driver, Bharat, 39, has been arrested from Alipur, a village in North Delhi, police said.

The Thar too has been seized, police said.

Last month, Haryana top cop, OP Singh, made headlines when he said in jest that "whoever has it (Thar), he must be crazy".

"If we make a list of cops, how many will have a Thar? And whoever has it, he must be crazy ('dimaag ghuma hua hoga uska')... It's a statement. The Thar is not a car, it's a statement which says 'this is how I am'. Okay then, suffer. You can't have it both ways. You can't indulge in hooliganism and then expect not to get caught," he had told reporters.

Many instances of Thars being driven rashly and being involved in fatal accidents have been reported in the recent past.

The Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) said they don't stop all vehicles for checking, but couldn't possibly let a Thar go.

"If it's a Thar, how can we let it go? Or if it's a Bullet motorcycle... all rogue elements use these two. The choice of vehicle reflects your mindset. People who drive Thars perform stunts on the road," he had said.