'Dhurandhar' Drama: Gurugram Man Kicked Out of Cinema Hall For Smoking Cigarette

A man was escorted out of a Gurugram cinema hall after he was caught smoking a cigarette and allegedly drinking alcohol in the first row during a screening of the film 'Dhurandhar'. The incident occurred on December 5 at a Miraj Cinemas location. The man's actions have sparked a conversation online about safety and appropriate behaviour in public spaces.

In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, the man was filmed lighting and smoking a cigarette and reportedly consuming alcohol in the front row of the theatre, disturbing other moviegoers with the smoke and smell. Theatre staff confronted the man and, after a brief argument, escorted him out of the hall. The action taken by the staff was met with applause and cheers from the rest of the audience.

Smoking inside theatres in India

The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 (COTPA), prohibits smoking in public places, including cinema halls, auditoriums, and other entertainment venues in India. Violating this law can result in a fine of up to Rs 200. Theatres are required to display "No Smoking" signs prominently, and owners or managers can be held liable if they fail to enforce the ban.

"Shameless behaviour"

The video circulated widely online, with social media users condemning his actions as dangerous and lacking "civic sense," and many referencing the seriousness of open flames in enclosed spaces due to fire hazards. Notably, it is a serious violation of public safety regulations to smoke inside a cinema hall, which is an enclosed public space with flammable materials.

One user wrote, "If your masculinity needs a cigarette and breaking rules at a public place, it was never strong to begin with. Get a life."

Another commented, "And sitting in the first row... Dude thinks he is a sigma."

A third said, "Dude, I was also there sitting right behind this guy. It was so annoying to see their behaviour."

A fourth added, " It's pathetic how shameless some people can be."

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, is taking the internet and theatres by storm, quickly establishing itself as a blockbuster hit. The movie featuring an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt, hit the big screens on December 5. With a gripping storyline, powerful performances, and a memorable soundtrack, the movie has struck a chord with audiences across age groups.

Social media is buzzing with praise for the film's unique narrative and emotional depth, while its songs are dominating music charts and reels. Meanwhile, theatres are witnessing packed shows, with audiences flocking in large numbers, even for early morning and late-night screenings.