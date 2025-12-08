"Akshaye Khanna Truly Deserves An Oscar" For <i>Dhurandhar</i>, Says Farah Khan

Aditya Dhar's directorial venture Dhurandhar, featuring an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt, hit the big screens on December 5. Since its release, the film has been receiving glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike. Among all the stellar performances, Akshaye Khanna's portrayal has stood out and become a major talking point.

Akshaye plays the character of Rehman Dakait, and his intense performance has captured everyone's attention. Social media is buzzing with praise for him, and fans can't stop talking about how brilliantly he has brought the character to life.

Adding to the excitement is the electrifying track FA9LA, which perfectly shows the aura of Rehman Dakait. The song has quickly gone viral and is now the internet's latest obsession.

Now filmmaker Farah Khan, who previously worked with Akshaye in Tees Maar Khan lauded Akshaye. On Monday, Farah took to Instagram to share a fan-made reel that combined Akshaye's scenes from Dhurandhar with a scene from Tees Maar Khan.

In the clip, Akshay Kumar looks at Akshaye and says, "Woh raha mera superstar, mera Oscar." The text on the reel read: "Everyone after watching Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar." Farah added a few laughter emojis and captioned the post, "Akshaye Khanna truly deserves an Oscar." Take a look at the post here:

All About Dhurandhar's Sequel

Meanwhile, the makers have confirmed that a sequel is on the way, teasing it in the post-credit scene of the first film.The second part will release just three months later, on March 19, 2026. The first installment had a runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes, but fans will have to wait a little longer to know the duration of the upcoming sequel.