Meet Sunny Deol's Wife Pooja Deol Who Has A British Royal Family Connection, Married Actor In Secret Wedding

Sunny Deol is known as a family man who prefers to keep his personal life away from the spotlight. He married Pooja Deol in 1984 in a private ceremony. Despite being part of one of India's most prominent film families, Pooja has lived most of her life away from public attention. Born Lynda Deol in London, she comes from a mixed cultural background with Indian and British roots.

Royal Lineage

According to DNA, Pooja Deol, originally named Lynda Deol, was born on September 21, 1957, in London. Her father, Krishan Dev Mahal, was of Indian origin and settled in the UK, while her mother, June Sarah Mahal, is British and reportedly has royal lineage.

Marriage Kept Under Wraps

Sunny Deol, who made his Bollywood debut with the blockbuster Betaab in 1983, married Pooja in 1984. The wedding was a private affair held in London. At the time, Sunny was a rising star, and producers reportedly feared that news of his marriage could affect his image as a romantic hero. The secret remained intact until wedding photographs surfaced in a London magazine.





A Quiet Presence In Bollywood

Pooja Deol never sought the limelight. However, she has contributed to the film industry in her own way. She made a brief appearance in Sunny Deol's film Himmat (1996) and later wrote the story for Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013), a comedy featuring Sunny, Bobby Deol, and Dharmendra.

Rare Public Appearance

Pooja gave one interview a few years ago during the premiere of her son Rajveer Deol's film Dono, which is reportedly her only media interaction. Praising Rajveer, she told Bollywood Now, "I think they all did a lovely job. They are natural and I think that's pretty amazing to do in a first film."

Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol are proud parents to two sons, Karan and Rajveer Deol.