NDTV Exclusive: Asha Parekh Says Sunny Deol Is As "Emotional" As Dharmendra, Recalls Memories About Deol Family

Veteran actress Asha Parekh's collaboration with the late He-Man of Bollywood, Dharmendra, has been long and filled with cherished memories. At the peak of her career, the actress delivered several hits with Dharmendra-such as Aaye Din Bahar Ke (1966), Shikar (1968), Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke (1969), Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971), Samadhi (1972), Chirag (1969), and Kanyadaan (1968). Their iconic onscreen chemistry was much admired, resulting in a lovely offscreen camaraderie between one of the hit couples of the 1960s and '70s.

In a recent conversation with NDTV, Asha Parekh expressed deep sorrow over Dharmendra's death on November 24, 2025. She spoke about her bond with the Deol family, calling Hema Malini an incredibly strong person, and revealed which of Dharmendra's children resembles him most in looks and nature.

"I Know The Whole Family"

When asked which of Dharmendra's children she feels is most like him, Asha Parekh instantly said, "Sunny!"

She continued, "Sunny looks very much like him and is also a very emotional person like Dharam ji."

The actress warmly expressed her joy, saying, "I have lovely memories of the Deol family."

Asha Parekh reminisced about the good old days when Dharmendra's eldest daughter, Vijeta Deol, who they lovingly called Laali, would sit on her lap.

"She has those photographs," said Asha Parekh.

Asha Parekh also expressed her deep admiration for Hema Malini, "She is a wonderful person, and a very strong woman."

On Being In Touch With Dharmendra Over The Years

Speaking about staying in touch with Dharmendra, the actress shared, "It was very kind of him to come to the launch of my book, The Hit Girl. We were not very much in touch, but we did two reality shows together. And once I met him at Aamir Khan's daughter's wedding."

Asha Parekh On When Dharmendra And Her Houses Were Raided

In the same conversation, the veteran actress recalled filming a death scene in their hit film Samadhi, and how their houses were raided by the Income Tax Department on the same day, leaving them both tense.

She shared, "A very funny thing happened on the sets of Samadhi. There was a scene where I was supposed to be dead, and he was crying near my body. But on that particular day, both our houses were raided by the Income Tax Department. So we were both so tense that when I had to die, my eyes would flutter-they just wouldn't stop fluttering. Dharam ji was also very upset because we both had to get permission and go for shooting."

She continued, "It was a very funny situation, but at that time, we were both very tense. I mean, those people are sitting there, and we are shooting, so it was a bit of a difficult time for both of us."

Speaking fondly of Dharmendra, the actress said, "Stardom never touched him."

She concluded by saying he was extremely down-to-earth and never took himself seriously.

