NDTV Exclusive: Asha Parekh Recalls Income Tax Raid At Dharmendra's And Her Home During <i>Samadhi</i> Death Scene Shoot

Asha Parekh and Dharmendra were quite the hit pair of the 1960s. They worked in five films together - Aaye Din Bahar Ke (1966), Shikar (1968), Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke (1969), Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971), and Samadhi (1972). Their onscreen chemistry was loved far and wide by the masses.

Asha Parekh spoke to NDTV about her co-star of many films, who died on November 24. He would have been 90 on December 8. Going down memory lane, the veteran actress recalled filming a death scene in their hit film Samadhi, and how their houses were raided by the Income Tax Department on the same day, which left them tense.

"It Was A Difficult Time For Both Of Us"

Asha Parekh narrated what unfolded on that fateful day as they began shooting the aforementioned death scene in Samadhi.

The veteran actress shared, "A very funny thing happened on the sets of Samadhi. There was a scene in which I was supposed to be dead, and he's crying near my body. But on that particular day, both our houses were raided by the Income Tax Department. So we were both so tense that when I had to die, my eyes would flutter - they just wouldn't stop fluttering. Dharam ji was also very upset because we both had to take permission and go for shooting."

She continued, "It was a very funny situation, but at that time we were both very tense. I mean, those people are sitting there, and we are shooting, so it was a little... difficult time for both of us."

About Samadhi

Dharmendra essayed the role of Lakhan Singh, a dacoit in the 1972 film Samadhi. He falls in love and marries Champa, played by Asha Parekh. But as Champa falls very sick, Lakhan has to return to his criminal life to afford money for her treatment. He kidnaps a wealthy man's son, but the plot twist comes when he accidentally kills the child and, completely devastated, buries the boy, leaving a samadhi (tomb), which is a reminder of his tragic fate.

Asha Parekh and Dharmendra's onscreen chemistry transformed into a cherished off-screen friendship over the years. Dharmendra died in Mumbai on November 24 at the age of 89, leaving behind a legacy of unparalleled contribution to the world of Indian cinema.