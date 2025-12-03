Sunny Deol And Bobby Deol Immerse Dharmendra's Ashes In The Ganga At Haridwar

Legendary actor Dharmendra died on November 24. His sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, along with grandson Karan Deol, immersed his ashes in the Ganga at Haridwar on Wednesday. They performed the rituals early in the morning amid tight security arrangements.



Wearing white, the three were seen emotional. Sunny, Bobby, and other family members had reached Haridwar on Tuesday. After the rites were completed, the Deols headed to the airport.



Hema Malini remembers Dharmendra

A few days ago, Hema Malini wrote an emotional note remembering Dharmendra. She wrote, "Dharam ji. He was many things to me. Loving husband, adoring father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, friend, philosopher, guide, poet, my 'go-to' person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad."

She further added, "He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them. As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon, unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever."

"My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life. After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments..." concluded Hema Malini.

Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema's most beloved stars, had been unwell for a while and was hospitalised on November 10. He was discharged a few days later and was recovering at home. His death on November 24 left everyone in utter shock.



The actor was cremated in Mumbai on November 25.