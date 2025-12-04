Yami Gautam Calls Out Toxic Paid Campaigns Against <i>Dhurandhar</i>, Hrithik Roshan Reacts

Just a day before the release of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, his wife, actress Yami Gautam, took to social media to share a lengthy note about ending the trend of creating "hype" for a film using marketing tools. Highlighting how Dhurandhar is facing the concept of cancel culture even before its release, the actress spoke about the hard work her husband, Aditya Dhar, has put into making the film. Her Kaabil co-star Hrithik Roshan too reacted.

Yami Gautam's Note

Yami Gautam strongly condemned the "extortion-like" hype ongoing in the industry, which often leads to negative perceptions about an upcoming film or the people involved.

There is something iv been wanting to express since really long, I feel today is that day & I must .

This so called trend of giving money, in the disguise of marketing a film, to ensure good ‘hype' for a film is created or else ‘they' will continuously write negative things… — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) December 4, 2025

Calling out paid campaigns, the actress said, "There is something I have been wanting to express for a really long time. I feel today is that day, and I must. This so-called trend of giving money in the guise of marketing a film to ensure good 'hype' for that film, or else 'they' will continuously write negative things (even before the film is released) until you pay 'them' money, feels like nothing but extortion."

She continued, "Just because this arrangement is accessible to anyone-whether to 'hype' a film or spread negativity against another actor or a film-is a plague that will affect the future of our industry in a big way."

The actress reiterated that if some people think "it's a new trend, so let's do it," it is a big mistake. She added that this practice will ultimately harm everyone.

Furthermore, she wrote, "If the truth is exposed about a million things under the guise of who and what 'success' is over the past five years, unfortunately, it won't be a pretty picture for many."

Yami also praised the South Indian film industry, where no one would dare employ such tactics, as they "stand united on all fronts." She urged the directors, producers, and actors of that industry to come together and discourage this harmful trend.

Hrithik Roshan echoed her thoughts, writing, "More than anything, the golden thing that gets lost and leaves them and all of us impoverished is the journalist's true voice-a chance for them to inform all the creative forces behind a movie what they felt, thought, what they applaud and criticise. Only true opinions have the potential for feedback that helps us evolve. Their own right to freedom gets unknowingly usurped, and so does our chance of growth. Without freedom of expression, without the truth helping us evolve, what job satisfaction can they or any of us hope for?"

More than anything , the golden thing that gets lost and leaves them and all of us impoverished is the journalists true voice , a chance for them to inform all the creative forces behind a movie what they felt , thought , what they applaud and criticise. Only true opinions have… — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 4, 2025

On Aditya Dhar's Hard Work

Yami Gautam praised the relentless hard work put in by her husband and Dhurandhar's director, Aditya Dhar, to make the film what it is.

She wrote, "I say this as the wife of an extremely honest man who has given everything to this film with his undying hard work, vision, and grit, along with his team, to create something I know India shall be proud of."

"I say this as a deeply concerned member of the fraternity who, like many other industry professionals, wishes to see Indian cinema blossom to its best potential and not the other way around," she said.

She concluded by saying that the joy of filmmaking should not be diminished and that audiences should decide what they feel about the film after watching it.

Dhurandhar Legalities

A week before the release of Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated film Dhurandhar, the family of the late Major Mohit Sharma, Ashoka Chakra and Sena Medal awardee, approached the Delhi High Court seeking an immediate stay on the film's release and screening. However, earlier this week, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approved its release on December 5.

Besides granting an 'A' certificate and clearing Dhurandhar of the legal concerns raised by Major Mohit Sharma's family, the CBFC revealed that several modifications were made before certification, though the film's running length remained unchanged. The CBFC stated, "Several modifications and excisions (cuts and replacements) were carried out by the applicant (producer) to comply with the law in force and the CBFC's requirements."

These changes involved selective removals, replacements, and insertions within the existing structure of the film.

The petition filed by Mohit Sharma's family claimed that several elements shown in the Dhurandhar trailer and promotional material "unmistakably mirror" Major Sharma's military career, including counter-terrorism operations in Kashmir. The family alleged that the film heavily drew inspiration from Major Mohit Sharma's life, undercover mission, and martyrdom without the consent of either the family or the Indian Army.

Since the trailer release, numerous media reports and online discussions have repeatedly drawn parallels between Ranveer's character and Major Mohit Sharma.

The family further alleged that neither the filmmakers acknowledged this association nor consulted them during or after production. The plea emphasised that "a martyr is not a commercial commodity" and that his life cannot be recreated "for profit, without truth, dignity, or due permission."

They argued that the film's unauthorised depiction infringes Major Sharma's posthumous personality rights under Article 21 of the Constitution and violated the family's right to privacy, dignity, and emotional well-being.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The ensemble cast includes Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, with Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in supporting roles.

