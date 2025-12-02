Censors Clear Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar</i> For Dec 5 Release, Call It Fiction

Aditya Dhar's upcoming film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has cleared a major hurdle after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted approval for its release on December 5.

The decision comes in the wake of concerns raised by the parents of Major Mohit Sharma, who had approached the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the film. After a detailed review, the CBFC has now certified the film, classifying it as a "work of fiction" and stating that it bears no direct or indirect resemblance to the late officer's life.

The board also stated that there is no need to send the film to the Indian Army for additional scrutiny, clearing the final obstacle in the certification process.

Legal Roadblock Triggered By Family's Concerns

The controversy began when the parents of Major Mohit Sharma petitioned the Delhi High Court, arguing that the film appeared to portray real-life individuals without consent. They requested that the CBFC re-examine the movie before granting certification.

Advocate Roopenshu Pratap Singh, representing the family, told ANI that the court had instructed the CBFC to carry out a detailed evaluation.

"The High Court has directed the CBFC to consider all the points raised by the petitioner. After that, they will decide on the issue of certification, which is still in the pipeline. It has not been issued yet, so let the CBFC consider all the points raised by the petitioner or the parents of late Major Mohit Sharma. They also said that if there were any issues relating to the Army, then the competent authority from the Army, ADGPI, should also consider the same points and submit them to the CBFC," Pratap said.

He further highlighted the family's central argument. "Our objection is that since the teaser was released in September, it features only one real-life character - the late Major Mohit Sharma. The other characters, such as the character of SAA, are also based on real-life figures. The central protagonist revolves around the late Major Mohit Sharma alone," he added.

Pratap noted that while the court disposed of the matter after receiving all responses, the family still retains the legal option to pursue further intervention if necessary.

"That is the major point raised by the petitioner. The matter has already been disposed of, as all the responses were before the court today. The directions are specifically for the CBFC. If there is anything further, we can, of course, file an injunction application again in the main petition. We still have that legal option open to us," he said.

The CBFC has now concluded its reconsideration, rejecting the objections and paving the way for the film's certification as per guidelines. With the board's clearance, the makers can proceed to release the film as scheduled.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The ensemble cast includes Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, with Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in supporting roles.

ALSO READ: Delhi High Court Asks CBFC To Review Dhurandhar After Petition Filed By Major Mohit Sharma's Parents