Dhurandhar Is Not Based On Major Mohit Sharma, Says Director Aditya Dhar

Aditya Dhar has cleared the air around his upcoming film Dhurandhar, firmly dismissing ongoing speculation linking the story to the life of Indian Army officer Major Mohit Sharma.

The director issued an "official clarification" after social media chatter intensified following comparisons drawn by Major Sharma's family.

Aditya Dhar Responds To Speculation

The discussion began when Madhur Sharma, brother of the late Major Mohit Sharma, reacted to an X post implying that Dhurandhar might be inspired by the officer's extraordinary life.

Addressing the claim, Aditya Dhar wrote, "Our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification."

He further assured that any future attempt to depict the officer's story would be handled with utmost sensitivity and involvement of the family. "I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honors his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us," he added.

Rumours initially gained traction after Ranveer Singh's intense look from the film surfaced online. Many assumed the role was a direct portrayal of the Ashoka Chakra awardee. The resemblance in appearance and the covert operations setup added to the speculation, prompting Aditya Dhar's clarification.

About The Film

Dhurandhar is positioned as a high-octane spy thriller with its central character, played by Ranveer Singh, deliberately kept shrouded in mystery.

Joining him in the ensemble are Arjun Rampal as ISI Major Iqbal, dubbed "The Angel of Death," R Madhavan as intelligence expert Ajay Sanyal, "The Chariot of Karma," Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, "The Apex Predator," and Sanjay Dutt as Chaudhary Aslam, "The Jinn."

The film is slated to arrive in cinemas on December 5, 2025.

Major Mohit Sharma, whose name has been at the centre of online discussion, served with the elite 1st Para (Special Forces) unit and was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra for his exceptional valour during a 2009 operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara sector.

