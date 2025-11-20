Arjun Rampal Refuses To React To His Brutal Torture Scene In <i>Dhurandhar</i> Trailer: "<i>Uske Baare Mein Baat Nahi Karunga</i>"

The trailer of Dhurandhar opens with Arjun Rampal's Major Iqbal torturing an Indian soldier whose body is pierced with fishhooks. When Arjun Rampal was questioned about the gory scene at the trailer launch, he dodged the question. The scene received polarising views on the Internet, and creator Dhruv Rathee also called it "excessive."

At the trailer launch, when Arjun Rampal was asked about the scene and how he felt when the director Aditya Dhar narrated it to him, the actor refused to comment.

Arjun Rampal said, "I don't want to talk much about the scene because when I discuss a scene, the process, and the director's mind, I find myself very boring. Toh uske baare me baat nahi karunga﻿ (So, I won't do that). But I will say that today is a special day because such a special film has been made by this man, Aditya Dhar﻿."

About Arjun Rampal's Opening Scene In The Trailer

This chilling scene evokes the torture endured by Major Saurabh Kalia and other Indian Army soldiers at the hands of the Pakistani Army when they were taken prisoner during the Kargil War in 1999.

The character Major Iqbal, portrayed by Arjun Rampal, appears to be based on Ilyas Kashmiri, who was once dubbed the new Osama bin Laden. He was one of the most wanted men by Indian security agencies for his role in several terror attacks in India, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

About The Trailer

The four-minute promo trailer offers a glimpse into the gruesome world of Dhurandhar, revealing the menacing side of every character.

Inspired by incredible true events, the film addresses terrorism and India's steadfast efforts to "infiltrate the very core of terrorism in Pakistan." The trailer sets the foundation for the plot surrounding cross-border intelligence operations and the officers who are sacrificed in the process.

The upbeat background score steals the show as Ranveer Singh unleashes a never-before-seen avatar, with wrath, fury, and violence at its core.

