<i>Dhurandhar</i> Trailer Out: Ranveer Singh Unleashes The Wrath Of God On Pakistani Terrorists In His Most Violent Film

Team Dhurandhar has been unveiling character posters from the film over the past week. The intriguing posters featuring Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Ranveer Singh have heightened excitement even further. Today, the makers released the trailer for the Aditya Dhar directorial.

About the Trailer

The four-minute promo trailer offers a glimpse into the gruesome world of Dhurandhar, revealing the menacing side of every character.

Inspired by incredible true events, the film addresses terrorism and India's steadfast efforts to "infiltrate the very core of terrorism in Pakistan." The trailer sets the base for the plot surrounding cross-border intelligence operations and the officers who are sacrificed in the process.

The upbeat background score steals the show as Ranveer Singh unleashes a never-seen-before avatar, with wrath, fury, and violence at its core.

Dhurandhar Runtime Expected to Be Three Hours

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is expected to be a three-hour-long film, marking the actor's lengthiest project to date. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the final duration will be confirmed within the next 10 days.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Dhurandhar has a vast and expansive storyline. The focus is on Ranveer Singh's character and what he undergoes, while other actors also play crucial parts. Director Aditya Dhar is clear that he does not want to rush through the narrative but, at the same time, wants to ensure that every scene engages and excites the audience."

The source further added, "At present, the final runtime of Dhurandhar is more than three hours-around three hours and five minutes. The final duration, to be locked by Aditya Dhar, Jio Studios, and B62 Studios, will be confirmed in the next 10 days." It remains to be seen whether the length will be shortened or stay as it currently stands.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is said to be inspired by real-life incidents. The film marks a collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar and is set against the backdrop of cross-border intelligence operations.

Joining Ranveer in the film are Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

The trailer was initially scheduled to release on November 15 but was deferred following the Delhi Red Fort blast on November 10.

Dhurandhar is slated for a theatrical release on December 5.