Al-Falah University Office, 25 Locations Raided Amid Probe Into Delhi Blast

As the investigation into the funding of Haryana-based Al-Falah University deepens, teams from the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at 25 locations linked to the institution this morning. Among the locations searched is the Okhla office of the university, the 70-acre campus of which is in Faridabad. The university has come under the scanner after three doctors working there were identified as suspects in the Delhi blast case.

The central agency's action follows the government's orders to probe the university's funding. A forensic audit of the university's accounts has been ordered. The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has also been pressed into action. While the NIA is investigating the blast case, the Enforcement Directorate and the Economic Offences Wing are now probing the university's funding and other aspects of its functioning.

The university already faces two cases after the University Grants Commission and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council raised red flags about its accreditation claims. The cases have been filed under charges of cheating and forgery.

The Association of Indian Universities has suspended the university's membership, stating that it "does not appear to be in good standing".

Al-Falah University was established in 2014 and recognised by the University Grants Commission the next year. The university comes under the Al-Falah Charitable Trust, which was formed in 1995 and started an engineering college in 1997. The university has schools offering courses in medical science, engineering and technology, humanities, computer science, and education, among others.

The university came under the spotlight after a massive recovery of explosives from Faridabad. About 2,900 kg of bomb-making material was found in rooms rented by Muzammil, a doctor associated with Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, outside the campus. Another doctor at the medical college, Dr Shaheen, was arrested after assault rifles and other weapons were found in her car. Hours after this news emerged, a car exploded near the Red Fort, killing 13 people and injuring over 20. The man driving it, Dr Umar, also worked at Al-Falah.

The university Vice Chancellor, Prof (Dr) Bhupinder Kaur Anand, had earlier said the management condemns the "unfortunate developments". "We have also learnt that two of our doctors have been detained by the Investigating Agencies. We wish to make it clear that the University has no connection with the said persons apart from them being working in their official capacities with the University."

The statement had also condemned baseless reports aimed at maligning the University's reputation. "The University also notes with deep concern that certain online platforms are circulating baseless and misleading stories with the clear intent of maligning the reputation and goodwill of the University. We strongly condemn and categorically deny all such false and defamatory allegations," it said.