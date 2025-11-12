"No Connection With Them": Al Falah University On Delhi Blast Accused

The management of Al Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad, which made headlines after doctors working there became key suspects in the Delhi blast, has said it was anguished by the "unfortunate developments" and condemns them. A statement issued by Prof (Dr) Bhupinder Kaur Anand, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said the institution has only a professional link with these doctors.

The Al Falah group, the statement said, has been managing various institutions since 1997 and is recognised by the higher education regulator University Grants Commission.

"Our University has been conducting various academic and professional courses and has been training undergraduate MBBS students since 2019. The doctors trained and graduated from our institution are presently serving in reputed hospitals, institutions, and organizations across India and abroad, holding responsible and distinguished positions," it said.

"We are deeply saddened and anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place and condemn the same. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the innocent people affected by these distressing events," the statement said.

"We have also learnt that two of our doctors have been detained by the Investigating Agencies. We wish to make it clear that the University has no connection with the said persons apart from them working in their official capacities with the University," it said.

The Vice-Chancellor's statement condemned baseless reports aimed at maligning the University's reputation. "The University also notes with deep concern that certain online platforms are circulating baseless and misleading stories with the clear intent of maligning the reputation and goodwill of the University. We strongly condemn and categorically deny all such false and defamatory allegations," it said.

"It is hereby clarified that no such chemical or material, as is being alleged by certain platforms, is being used, stored, or handled within the University premises. University laboratories are used solely and exclusively for the academic and training requirements of MBBS students and other authorized courses. Every laboratory activity is carried out in strict adherence to established safety protocols, statutory norms, and ethical standards mandated by the regulatory authorities," the university said.

"We also urge all organizations and individuals to act responsibly and verify through official channels before making or sharing any statements concerning the University," it added.

The Haryana-based university has come into focus after two doctors working there were arrested in connection with a 2,900-kg haul of explosives. Umar Mohammad, the doctor suspected to have triggered the Delhi blast that killed nine people near Red Fort, also worked at Al Falah. Over the past couple of days, security teams have been scanning the campus and have questioned over 50 people in this connection.