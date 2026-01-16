Probe Agency ED Files Chargesheet In Al Falah Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a chargesheet in connection with a money laundering case involving the Al Falah University in Faridabad, which was in the news last year as its professors were linked to the November 10 Red Fort blast. The chargesheet has named the university's Chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, the Vice Chancellor, and the Al-Falah Charitable Trust as accused.

According to officials, the chargesheet has been submitted before a competent court under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). As part of the investigation, the ED attached assets worth Rs 139.01 crore. Overall, the assets spread across about 58 acres of land have been attached in the case.

Earlier, the probe agency registered a money laundering case after finding that funds linked to the university were allegedly diverted illegally and their sources concealed.

The ED claimed these activities led to the generation and laundering of proceeds of crime.

During the course of the investigation, the ED examined multiple documents, including bank transaction records, account books and other financial papers, to trace the alleged diversion and laundering of funds.

The investigation against Al Falah and the associated persons is ongoing.