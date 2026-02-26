Anil Ambani Appears Before Probe Agency ED In Money Laundering Case

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani on Thursday appeared before the Delhi office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case, a day after his Mumbai house worth Rs 3,716 crore was attached by the top financial crimes agency.

Anil, the younger sibling of Asia's richest person Mukesh Ambani, has business interests ranging from power to defence but has seen his fortunes wane over the last two decades. In recent months, the industrialist has attracted law enforcement scrutiny with investigators probing alleged crimes ranging from diversion of bank loans to money laundering.

The 66-year-old buisness tycoon, sporting a white shirt and a short jacket, appeared before the agency for his second round of questioning in a case linked to the alleged bank loan fraud involving Reliance Communications (RCOM).

The industrialist's luxurious house, Abode, which is stated to be 66-metre high with 17 floors, is located in the Pali Hill area of Mumbai.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the multi-storeyed house in the case linked to an alleged bank fraud by Ambani's group company RCOM, the federal probe agency said in a statement.

A part of this property, worth Rs 473.17 crore, was similarly attached by the ED in November 2025.

RCOM and its group companies availed loans from domestic and foreign lenders with a total outstanding of Rs 40,185 crore, as per the ED.

The ED issues a provisional attachment order against an immovable or movable asset to prevent the accused from transacting, selling, or transferring it during the investigation.

With the latest order, the total value of the attachment in this case stands at about Rs 15,700 crore.

He first deposed before the ED in August 2025 and had his statement recorded under the PMLA.

The agency recently constituted a special investigation team to probe multiple cases of alleged bank fraud and linked financial irregularities against the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) on the directions of the Supreme Court.