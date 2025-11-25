Exclusive: Delhi Bomber's Secret Suitcase Was Portable Bomb-Making Unit

Umar Un Nabi, the doctor who drove a car bomb and detonated it in Delhi's Chandni Chowk killing 15, had a secret 'mobile workstation' to build his tools of terror and death, other suspects of the white collar terror module busted in Haryana's Faridabad have told investigators.

Umar Un Nabi, who worked at Faridabad's Al-Falah University, ran a small test - right in his campus room - of the chemical compound which he later used in making the improvised explosive device (IED), arrested terror suspect Muzamil Shakeel told investigators.

Muzamil Shakeel, another doctor at Al-Falah University, was the first to be recruited into the terror module by the Jaish-e-Mohammed's main contact, Maulvi Irfan Ahmed.

Umar Un Nabi's 'mobile workstation' is a huge suitcase that he carried wherever he went, sources said. It contained bomb-making material such as chemical compounds and containers to store them, they said.

The arrested terror suspects told the investigators that Umar Un Nabi tested the explosives and chemical reactions in his room at Al-Falah University. This was corroborated with the bomb-making items found inside his suitcase by the police.

Umar Un Nabi carried a half-completed IED in the Hyundai i20 car used in the suicide bombing, investigators said. He added acetone, or nail polish remover, and powdered sugar in making the bomb, sources said.

Initially, the terror module wanted to take the explosives they had hidden in Haryana to Jammu and Kashmir, where Umar Un Nabi had planned something big, sources said. That plan did not work out, and the suicide bomber started bringing urea used in making the IED from Nuh-Mewat region, sources said.

Umar Un Nabi called himself the "emir" of the terror module, Muzamil Shakeel said. The bomber knew nine languages and remained the most educated and intelligent person in the terror module, investigators said, quoting what Muzamil Shakeel told them.

Muzamil Shakeel described the suicide bomber as someone who would have easily become a nuclear scientist.

"We couldn't resist him [Umar Un Nabi]. His words were full of facts and research. He always called himself emir and didn't talk much. Till the end he maintained that it was about religion and nothing else," Muzamil Shakeel said, according to the investigators.