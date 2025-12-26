"Probe Into Pahalgam Terror Attack Will Put Pak In The Dock": Amit Shah

The people of India have given a strong and befitting reply to "Pakistan's terrorist masters" through its security forces by carrying out a successful investigation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Home Minister Amit Shah said Friday.

The attackers killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in an April assault which sparked a days-long conflict between India and Pakistan.

New Delhi accused Pakistan of backing the attack in the resort town of Pahalgam, claims Islamabad denied.

The April 22 killings triggered a series of tit-for-tat diplomatic measures by the nuclear-armed countries and led to intense exchanges of missile, drone and artillery fire.

The investigation into the Pahalgam attack is an instance of watertight investigation, the Home Minister said at an anti-terror meet.

The minister said a new plan to launch "a 360-degree assault on organised crime" would be brought in the coming days, and that these databases would form "a core asset of the zero-terror policy".

Amit Shah made the remarks while inaugurating the Anti-Terrorism Conference-2025, organised by the National Investigation Agency, when he also unveiled the NIA's updated crime manual, besides the two databases.

The minister said the database of terrorists and criminals should be made a core asset of the zero-terror policy.

Shah said he expects the director generals of police to implement the database framework in letter and spirit.

In the coming days, Shah said, the country would bring a plan to launch a "360-degree assault on organised crime."

The home minister said a new standard of coordination, cooperation, and communication has been developed among the DGP Conference, Security Strategy Conference, N-CORD meetings, and the Anti-Terror Conference.

"We cannot view these four pillars in isolation; running through them as a common thread is the Anti-Terrorism Conference," Shah said.

