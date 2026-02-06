Amit Shah Arrives In Jammu, To Assess Anti-Infiltration Measures

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on a two-day visit, aimed at reviewing security and developmental initiatives in the region.

The home minister visited the border outposts of Gurnam and Bobiyian in the Hiranagar sector and interacted with the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel guarding the frontier, the officials said.

At Bobiya border outpost, Shah will e-inaugurate and lay the e-foundation for six welfare schemes for BSF personnel, underscoring the government's focus on enhancing border security and welfare of security personnel. He will also review repairs to BSF infrastructure damaged in last year's monsoon floods.

Later in the day, he will chair a security review meeting at Lok Bhawan with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and top security officials.

During the meeting officials will brief Home Minister about ongoing counter terror operations in different parts of Jammu region to flush out terrorists.

Amit Shah reached Jammu late Thursday night and was received by Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and senior BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Sunil Sharma.

Meanwhile, hours before Amit Shah's arrival, security forces eliminated three top Jaish commanders in twin operations in Udhampur and Kishtwar districts. These Pakistani terrorists killed in encounters were operating in Kishtwar and Udhampur belt for the last one and a half years. Their killings has helped villagers heave a sigh of relief.

Shah will also distribute compassionate appointment letters and meet martyrs' families at Lok Bhawan and will later interact with them. Tomorrow, he will chair a development review meeting with Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, focusing on Jammu's progress.