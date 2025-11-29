Rs 18 Lakh Cash Found In Room 22 At Al-Falah Amid Delhi Blast Probe

As the investigation into the Delhi blast deepens, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recovered Rs 18 lakh in cash from Shaheed Saeed's room number 22 at the Al-Falah University. Saeed is one of the accused in the Delhi blast that occurred near the Red Fort on November 10, killing at least 15 people and leaving several injured.

Room number 22, which once used to be just another room at the Al-Falah University and was allotted to Shaheen Saeed, is now a part of the investigation into the Delhi blast. On Thursday, the NIA took Saeed to various locations at the campus - the room where she lived, her cabin and the classrooms where she taught.

The cash was found wrapped in a plastic bag and kept inside the closet. The investigators are now trying to determine where Saeed obtained such a large amount of cash.

Saeed was also produced in the court today, along with other accused - Muzammil Shakeel and Adeel Ahmed Rather.

When Shaheen Saeed And Co-Accused Purchased Car In Cash

Shaheen Saeed and Muzammil Shakeel, the co-accused in the Delhi blast case, bought a new Maruti Suzuki Brezza, which was among the thirty-two cars that were being prepped to carry explosive materials and/or deliver bombs, sources close to the investigators told NDTV last week.

A picture accessed by NDTV shows Saeed and Shakeel, posing with their new silver-coloured car at a showroom on September 25. The two paid for the car in cash, the sources said.

Brezza, registered in Haryana as HR 87U 9988, was found parked on the campus of the Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Haryana's Faridabad.

Lovers' Terror Plot

After two failed marriages, Saeed met Muzammil Shakeel, a Kashmiri doctor, at the varsity. Daily meetings, working together at the college, and having similar professions strengthened their bond.

During an interrogation, Shakeel revealed that the two married in September 2023 in a mosque near the Al-Falah University with the former giving a mahr (a mandatory gift in Islamic marriage from the groom to the bride) of around Rs 6,000.

The two started living as a couple and it is during this time, Saeed was introduced to student groups and began participating in religious activities.

During these meetings, she was approached by members of Jamaat ul-Mominaat, the women's wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), who, according to the investigative agencies began training Saeed in radicalism and terrorist ideology.

Using her medical identity, Saeed began traveling between Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi-NCR, and Haryana, helping transfer funds and deliver messages.

Saeed was allegedly handed charge of the India branch of the Jamaat ul-Mominaat, which is headed by JeM founder Masood Azhar's sister Sadia Azhar in Pakistan.

The Probe

Saeed was in charge of forming a team of five "terror doctors", people familiar with the matter told NDTV on November 21.

Saeed and her two colleagues - Muzammil Shakeel, and Adeel Ahmed Rather - have been arrested in the Delhi blast probe. All three doctors have lost their licenses following the blast.

Umar Mohammad, alias, Umar un Nabi, a Kashmiri doctor and a suicide bomber, who drover the white Hyundai i20 car, was also affiliated with the Al-Falah University.