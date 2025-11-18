Photo Emerges Of Dr Shaheen, Muzammil Buying Brezza, They Paid With Cash

Shaheen Saeed and Muzammil Shakeel, the co-accused in the Delhi bomb blast case, bought a new Maruti Suzuki Brezza, which was among the thirty-two cars that were being prepped to carry explosive materials and/or deliver bombs, sources close to the investigators told NDTV on Tuesday.

A picture accessed by NDTV shows Saeed and Shakeel, the two doctors affiliated with the Al-Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad who have now been arrested, buying the silver-coloured car at a showroom on September 25. Sources said they made the payment in cash.

Thirty-two cars, including the Hyundai i20 that exploded near Red Fort last Monday, killing 15 people, were meant to be part of a serial 'revenge' attack targeting multiple locations, including six in Delhi on December 6, the day when a mob demolished the 16th-century Babri Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya in 1992.

Some cars have now been found, including the Brezza, which was registered in Haryana as HR 87U 9988.

It was found on the campus of the Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Haryana's Faridabad, a varsity that is now central to the Delhi car blast case.

A Maruti Swift Dzire was seized last Monday, in which an assault rifle and ammunition were found.

A red-coloured Ford EcoSport, with a registration number DL10 CK 0458, was found last Wednesday, abandoned in Faridabad.

15 people died and many others were injured when the i20 car driven by Umar un Nabi exploded near the Red Fort last Monday.

Umar, a Kashmiri doctor who was also affiliated with the Al-Falah University, reportedly initially planned to detonate the bomb near the parking at Red Fort, a tourist area that also houses a busy market. But he reportedly 'panicked' after the arrest of his associates -- Shaheen Saeed and Muzammil Shakeel -- in connection with the wider probe into a 'white-collar' terror module

Umar missed the fact that the Red Fort, popularly known as Lal Qila, remains shut on Mondays and saw that there was no crowd when he reached the parking lot.

After waiting inside the parking lot for three hours, he drove out and exploded the car near a traffic signal at the Red Fort Metro Station.

Hours before the Red Fort blast, Jammu and Kashmir Police had announced that it had cracked an interstate and transnational "white-collar" terror module, linked to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, an al-Qaeda-affiliated terror group. It said it also seized 2,900 kilograms of explosive substances, including ammonium nitrate, which was reportedly used in the Delhi blast.