2,500 kg Suspected Explosives Found At J&K Doctor's House In Faridabad

Just hours after 350 kg of explosives and several arms and ammunition were seized from a rented accommodation, 2,563 kg of suspected explosives were recovered from another house in Haryana's Faridabad. The house was rented by Dr Mujammil Shakeel, a doctor from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama who has emerged as a key link in a "white-collar" terrorist ecosystem involving radicalised professionals.

As per the initial police investigation, the recovered substance is likely ammonium nitrate.

The Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir Police have been conducting a raid at this house since morning.

Shakeel, who works at Al Falah Medical College and Hospital in Faridabad, was arrested in the case recently. Al Falah University in Faridabad's Dhoj, around 45 km from Delhi, is privately run and recognised by the University Grants Commision (UGC).

On Sunday, the officials recovered 350 kgs of explosives, 20 timers, assault rifles, handguns and ammunition from a room that Shakeel had been renting in Dhoj for the past three and a half years. He was arrested by the police 10 days ago after evidence linking him to Jaish-e-Mohammed emerged.

The second house is located in Fatehpur Taga village, 4 kilometres from Dhoj. The house is owned by a maulana (a Muslim scholar), who was taken into custody by the police earlier in the day.

A white-collar, terrorist ecosystem involving radicalised professionals, many of whom are doctors, was uncovered by police and intelligence agencies raided locations across J&K (Srinagar, Anantnag, Ganderbal and Shopian) and Faridabad over the past few days.

Earlier, Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, a Kashmiri doctor from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, was detained for allegedly putting up posters supporting the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar.

After Shakeel's questioning, the Faridabad police also recovered a Swift car that belongs to a woman doctor working at the Al-Falah Hospital. An assault rifle and a pistol were recovered from the car. The woman doctor has been arrested now.